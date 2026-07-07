Hamad International rolls out biometric travel across 700 touchpoints

Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Qatar Airways, with technology partner SITA, have jointly implemented a new biometric service designed to support a more paperless departure journey. Using facial recognition, Fast Pass enables passengers to move through airport checkpoint with fewer document checks.

Described as one of the largest biometric passenger rollouts of its kind in the world, the service connects more than 700 touchpoints into a single trusted journey with security and data protection built into every step.

Fast Pass registration is available at self-service check-in kiosks at the airport and via the Qatar Airways mobile App. Departing passengers can then move through dedicated biometric-enabled touchpoints at check-in, bag drop, security and boarding, using their face as their boarding pass.

The process is said to take only seconds, reducing document checks and wait times, particularly during busy periods.

Participation is optional, with standard processing still available and staff on ground to assist.

The rollout comes in response to the growing demand for biometric travel. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), most passengers now prefer biometric identification over physical documents.

Currently, the Fast Pass service can be used at HIA’s self-service bag drop 1, 2, 3 and 4, security gates 9 and 10, and boarding gates in Concourses A, B and C. The airport says more areas will be introduced soon.

Related news, TSA expands PreCheck Touchless ID to two additional airports