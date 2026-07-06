Dynamic digital displays arrive at TSA checkpoints

Synect, K2 Security Screening Group and Faith Group have partnered with the USA’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to improve the passenger experience and ease congestion at security checkpoints at 12 major airports.

With the airports seeing increased traffic for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and July 4 holiday, dynamic digital displays have been at the checkpoints, providing real-time flight instructions for travelers as well as custom digital content celebrating the USA’s 250th anniversary and other major events.

The checkpoint enhancement program uses Synect’s ReadySeeGo Vision technology to show the content, which includes historical storytelling and art, as well as practical advice for travelers on things like preparing for security screening and ways to move through the checkpoint seamlessly.

K2 managed the project and oversaw the deployment and installation of the ReadySeeGo units; Synect provided platform architecture, content development, training and ongoing remote support; and Faith Group headed up engineering and infrastructure support, including network design and coordination.

TSA is expecting to screen nearly 18.7 million travelers at airport security checkpoints between Tuesday, June 30, and Monday, July 6. The agency has also increased staffing and deployed National Deployment Officers, additional canine teams and other specialized units at the FIFA World Cup host city airports to accommodate passenger surges and enhance security.

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