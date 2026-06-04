Pulkovo launches biometric check-in and boarding.

St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport, in partnership with VTB Bank, is launching the Migom service developed by the Biometric Technology Center. Passengers will be able to check in, enter the domestic departure lounge and board flights using biometrics.

The service launched on June 1 on Aeroflot flights between St. Petersburg and Moscow.

VTB employees will help travelers submit verified biometrics directly at Pulkovo check-in halls, a process that takes about 10 minutes. Then, in their personal accounts on the Aeroflot website, travelers must authorize the use of biometrics and link it to their tickets.

According to preliminary estimates, by 2028 approximately four million people will use biometric services at the airport.

Pulkovo is currently implementing a large-scale digitalization program.

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