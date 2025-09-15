Aviramp provides accessible boarding ramps for Aurigny at Southampton and Gatwick airports

Accessible aircraft ramps manufacturer Aviramp has supplied electric step-free ramps for use by Aurigny at Southampton and London Gatwick as part of a new deal.

Guernsey airline Aurigny says that more than 6,000 passengers had requested extra assistance on flights that it had operated in the past 12 months and that the ramps would help speed up the boarding process by an average of four minutes.

Aviramp chief executive Graham Corfield, who travelled to Guernsey to see the ramps in action last month, said the new orders would help Aurigny give all its passengers the best possible travel experience.

“We are delighted to have continued our successful partnership with Aurigny and to be able to supply ramps which will make life easier, safer and more dignified for all passengers and particularly those with mobility issues,” Corfield said.

“There are now some 850 of our ramps in use every day around the globe, with something like 50 million passengers a year using them to get on and off their aircraft in comfort and safety.

“Our new electric ramps operate on solar power for a full day without needing to be recharged and improve turnaround time by needing just one person to control them safely.”

Aurigny deputy chief operations officer Dave Cox said, “By working with Aviramp and Guernsey Ports, we’ve enabled travelers in Guernsey to benefit from smoother, faster and more dignified boarding experiences.

“I’m pleased to confirm a lot more will benefit from the technology very soon. As an industry, we still have more to do to make air travel more accessible, but it’s good to be able to reflect on the progress being made.”

Aviramp’s boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand offer a “safe, dignified alternative to stairs”, the company says, as well as separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and passengers with reduced mobility.

The low-angled ramps are fitted with a non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers and turnaround times and efficiency for airlines, airports and ground handlers.

In related news, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Airport) has carried out a demonstration of a new autonomous wheelchair to improve passenger accessibility through terminals and other busy places as part of a pilot program