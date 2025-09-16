Pittsburgh artists to perform at gala ahead of new airport terminal opening.

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) has announced that actor and musician Jeff Goldblum, a native of the region, and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform at a gala inside the new terminal on October 3, as part of a series of events leading up to the official opening later this year.

The US$1.1bn Terminal Modernization Program (TMP) was designed to improve facilities and create a new consolidated terminal, and PIT is using the opening as an opportunity to showcase the region’s top talent.

“I’m more than thrilled and delighted to be part of this glorious event back in my beloved hometown. What a jazzy dream come true – there’s no place like home!” said Goldblum, who was originally from the West Homestead suburb of Pittsburgh.

On September 20, the first public trial will kickstart the buildup to the opening. Members of the public will test the new facility’s systems and processes, followed by the gala two weeks later for partners and organizations involved in building the terminal to celebrate their completed vision.

The final event, a Community Open House, will take place on October 11, when more than 10,000 members of the public will be able to explore the new terminal.

“The opening of Pittsburgh’s new terminal is an opportunity for this region to showcase its best assets on a global stage across all business sectors,” said Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis. “From global Fortune 500 companies to tech startups, this region is a business and arts powerhouse, and the new terminal is the front door to that story. We’re proud to have both the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Jeff Goldblum perform at the gala as part of our opening series of events.”

PIT says that the new terminal is designed to evoke the natural beauty and hardworking spirit of the region, and features an iconic artwork from Alexander Calder.

The terminal is expected to improve the passenger experience with a streamlined security checkpoint, shorter baggage wait times, a revamped concessions program and more parking.

