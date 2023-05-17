Aurrigo International made £5.3m in revenue in 2022

Aurrigo International, the company behind the driverless Auto-Pod and autonomous luggage/cargo dolly for aviation, saw revenue reach £5.3m (US$6.6m) in 2022.

The company has set out expansion plans to maximize new contracts in its automotive division and a multi-year partnering agreement with Changi Airport Group (CAG) in Singapore. As part of this agreement, Changi is testing Aurrigo’s Auto-Dolly Mk3 and Auto-Dolly Tug Mk3 – the latter focusing on delivering an electrically powered tug that can be converted to autonomous in the future. These electrically powered solutions have been designed to replace old, diesel-fueled fleets of tugs and reduce airport emissions.

Aurrigo’s autonomous technology offers solutions in both areas, with the two vehicles designed to reduce baggage and cargo loading and unloading times, improve movement efficiencies around the airport and boost health and safety by eliminating many manual operations.

David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo, commented, “We delivered an exciting year of progress in 2022 with the IPO, fundraising and partnership agreement with Changi Airport Group laying the foundations for future growth. Since joining AIM, we have scaled our team, developed new vehicles and are now rapidly building a leadership position in autonomous aviation solutions. The momentum of 2022 has continued into 2023. We are now demonstrating and proving our autonomous aviation products on the ground, which we believe will translate into new long-term partnerships.”

Keene added, “Agreeing the Changi Airport partnership is a real game-changer. It gives us the chance to showcase our technology at one of the busiest airports in the world, proving its effectiveness to CAG and other visiting global airport groups and stakeholders. This is an international opportunity, but it is also very important news for the West Midlands [in the UK]. We have created nearly 30 new jobs since the IPO, with a large proportion of them at our advanced engineering center in Coventry. Over 125 years on from when the first British motorcar was built in Coventry, Aurrigo International is in a perfect position to put the city on the global map again, this time when it comes to autonomous vehicles and their increasingly varied application.”

