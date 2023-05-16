Birmingham Airport to implement Smiths Detection CT screening technology

Smiths Detection has been selected to supply fully integrated checkpoints throughout Birmingham Airport in the UK as part of its £20m (US$25m) security screening upgrade.

The new security checkpoints will feature Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, a computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanner that produces high-resolution volumetric 3D images for quicker and deeper baggage assessment and low false-alarm rates. Implementation of the new scanner will enable passengers to leave their liquids and electronics in their hand luggage, which in turn will help to speed up security screening while ensuring that safety is not compromised. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is ECAC EDS CB C3 and TSA certified.

Other new solutions to be supplied to Birmingham Airport include the iLane, an automatic tray return system, and additional x-ray systems, which will also be deployed at staff and visitor checkpoints. In addition, Smiths Detection will deliver a comprehensive training program that includes face-to-face training for supervisors and operators and five years of service support.

Birmingham Airport’s security upgrade is in line with changes in the UK regulation that will require the adoption of CT passenger checkpoints at airports by June 2024, ensuring passengers can bring up to two liters of liquids in their carry-on luggage, eliminating the need to remove electronics and liquids from bags.

Stephen Barker, development and construction director at Birmingham Airport, commented, “Once built and operational in June 2024, our new pre-flight screening area will further enhance our already high standards of security as well as improve the efficiency of our operation. This improved efficiency will enable us to process customers quickly, especially at peak travel times. Customers will no longer be required to remove liquids and laptops from hand luggage. We have selected Smiths Detection because of their proven track record in developing leading technology that improves safety and efficiency, and their commitment to work with us and continue the journey of improvement for many years to come.”

Andy Evripides, Smiths Detection UK head of market, said, “We’re delighted that Birmingham Airport has selected Smiths Detection to provide it with leading technology to enhance security outcomes and improve efficiency for a smoother passenger experience. Smiths Detection was awarded this contract due to our leading-edge technology solutions, consultative design process, innovative five-year support service, as well as our ongoing commitment to future technology enhancements such as automatic threat detection algorithms that can be easily integrated into our technology.”

