Brisbane upgrades security screening

A new screening checkpoint has opened at Brisbane Airport’s Domestic Terminal. The new northern screening point for Qantas passengers features five new security lanes equipped with Rapiscan computed tomography (CT) screening technology, enabling laptops and aerosols to remain inside bags. The lanes also feature larger tubs to accommodate personal items, as well as automatic tray return.

In addition, work is underway on construction of a new mezzanine level in the center of the Domestic Terminal, which will deliver 10 lanes of security screening capacity for all domestic passengers. It is expected to open before the end of the year. The new mezzanine will create a new entry point to the Domestic Terminal, enabling passengers traveling without checked baggage to move from the Skywalk, through security and straight to their departure gate, all on a single level.

Progress also continues in the International Terminal to deliver the same screening technology to passengers before the end of the year.

The upgrades are part of the A$5bn (US$3.3bn) Future BNE transformation across the airport.

