Christchurch Airport deploys Amadeus common-use technology

Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand has partnered with Amadeus to upgrade its passenger service infrastructure to more efficient, flexible and sustainable common-use technology shared by multiple airlines.

The system provides multiple airlines a simpler check-in process, more flexibility for seasonal operations, and the ability to connect with passengers at locations away from the airport, such as the Christchurch Convention Center Te Pae, or Lyttelton Port, during the cruise season. Doing so means the airport can unlock capacity ahead of demand from its airline partners.

Adopting the cloud-based common-use infrastructure means Christchurch Airport is improving its check-in processes for both airlines and passengers – enabling as much time as possible to relax before boarding. Working with Amadeus will enable future transition to more self-service kiosks and bag drops for all airlines and passengers.

The move to cloud-based common-use infrastructure means the airport will decommission 80 energy-intensive workstations and replace them with efficient thin client devices. These are simple, low-power, computers that provide an interface to the cloud, where computing tasks are undertaken by more efficient servers.

Craig Dunstan, head of customer and commercial at Christchurch Airport, said, “We’re excited to team up with Amadeus to make the check-in process smoother. We are especially pleased to have this first upgrade in place ahead of our upcoming very busy summer season. We will see all our international airlines return, some with larger aircraft and more flights, as well as a new direct service between Christchurch and San Francisco. The transition to the Amadeus Cloud Use Service (ACUS) is another exciting step forward in embracing new technology to enable a more streamlined and frictionless journey for our passengers.”

Sarah Samuel, senior vice president of airport and airline operations at Amadeus APAC, added, “We’re delighted the team at Christchurch sees how modern cloud technology can support airports as they improve the passenger experience and offer their airline partners exciting new ways to serve travelers. With new flexible off-airport passenger services in the works, we’re sure travelers at Christchurch will feel the impact of this IT modernization.

