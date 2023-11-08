Idaho Falls Regional Airport to begin a US$45m expansion project

Idaho Falls Regional Airport will begin a US$45m, 18,000ft2 expansion project in early 2024 and finish by 2026.

The project will significantly expand and replace the outbound baggage system and expand the ticketing and central lobby and other spaces for essential airport functions. Construction will also include significant, critical upgrades to the terminal’s mechanical, electrical, communication and plumbing systems.

Throughout the phased project, the airport will remain open to passenger service. The airport awarded construction firm Clayco the construction management contract for the IDA terminal renovation and expansion. Idaho Falls-based Construction Solutions Company will be Clayco’s associate team member on the project with the two firms working as a part of a single integrated team to complete the work on the project. The project has been financed through federal airport funding.

“We look forward to joining forces with Clayco on this project, which marks a significant milestone toward fulfilling our vision of an efficient and premier travel experience for passengers,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “This project allows us to expand future travel opportunities for passengers from throughout the entire region as IDA continually looks to bring more routes and airlines to the airport. We are also thrilled this project can be completed without placing any burden on our local property taxpayers.”

“The Idaho Falls Airport is a vital entry point to the city, and our objective is to align the airport’s aesthetic appeal with the natural wonders of Idaho, while also providing key upgrades that will greatly enhance the functionality and operational efficiency of the airport,” said Mac Glinn, senior vice president and aviation business unit leader at Clayco.

“Our commitment to IDA and the community is to deliver this project in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner. We are excited to partner with Alliance Architects and Ardurra to assist and help them realize the community’s vision for the project.”

