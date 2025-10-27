Columbia Metropolitan upgrades security checkpoint

Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina has completed the first phase of its checkpoint expansion project.

Phase one includes an updated exit route that now directs passengers through automatic double doors, enabling a more secure exit lane. Travelers can also now enjoy new amenity rooms after passing through the security checkpoint. The business center, sensory room and interfaith and meditation room were all designed to improve the passenger experience at Columbia Metropolitan.

In addition to these latest amenity rooms, the airport also recently opened a lactation room, a pet relief facility and a family restroom equipped with an adult changing table. All these resources are after the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, located downstairs under the food court.

The remaining phases of the checkpoint expansion project will continue through the end of November and are currently on track to be completed and open to the public before the busy holiday season.

