Edmonton Airport introduces advance customs declaration

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has made advance declaration available to all travelers arriving on international flights at Edmonton International Airport (YEG) in Canada.

Express lanes are also available in the customs areas for travelers who complete their advance declaration to skip line-ups for primary inspection kiosks (PIK). The advance declaration service provides travelers with the option to submit their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in Canada. Travelers can now spend less time at PIKs when they arrive at the airport, resulting in shorter wait times at the border.

The advance declaration service is also available to travelers arriving on international flights at Calgary (YYC), Halifax Stanfield (YHZ), Toronto Pearson (YYZ), Montreal – Trudeau (YUL), Winnipeg Richardson (YWG), Quebec City Jean- Lesage (YQB), Billy Bishop Toronto City (YTZ), Ottawa Macdonald- Cartier (YOW) and Vancouver (YVR) airports.

Advance declaration is part of CBSA’s Traveller Modernization initiative, which is being implemented over the coming years. Modernizing the travel experience includes the use of digital technologies and tools for both travelers and border services officers. This initiative is intended to deliver a better and faster border experience for travelers entering Canada. Early usage data shows that using the advance declaration feature in traveler app ArriveCAN cuts the amount of time a traveler spends at a PIK or e-gate by roughly one-third.

Brad Wozny, regional director general of the Prairie Region for CBSA, said, “With advance declaration and express lanes now available at Edmonton International Airport, travelers can enjoy a faster border experience. This is one example of how we are modernizing Canada’s borders, and we’re happy to work with partners, like the Edmonton Airport Authority, to make this digital option available to travelers.”

Steve Maybee, vice president of operations, infrastructure and corporate communications at Edmonton International Airport, commented, “CBSA has the integral role of providing border control, immigration and customs services at Edmonton International Airport (YEG). While safety and security are always our top priorities, we aim to deliver an efficient and positive experience for our travelers’ journey throughout the airport, including navigating their border crossing. We welcome CBSA’s advance declaration and are certain our passengers will be pleased to experience a better and faster border experience at YEG.”

