Groupe ADP deploys 100 Amadeus self-service bag-drop units at Paris airports

Paris Aéroport (Groupe ADP) plans to deploy more than 100 of Amadeus’s self-service Auto Bag Drop (ABD) units at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports to deliver a smoother passenger experience.

The deployment is intended to help the company meet the recovery in air travel demand by reducing passenger queues. Amadeus states that self-service bag drops with these machines take 37 seconds on average, which will also increase the airports’ passenger handling capacity. These 100 self-service machines add to 360 such machines already in operation, meaning passengers can choose self-serve bag drop at more than half of the check-in service points across Paris’s airports.

Edward Arkwright, deputy CEO of Groupe ADP, said, “As an airport operator, our strategy is to develop smart airport solutions that ease the work of our airline customers and improve the terminal experience by making the passenger path smoother and faster. So, we are happy to work with Amadeus to increase the number of passengers checking in their own bags at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports. While they will always have the choice between this automated service or a traditional experience at the airline’s check-in counter, we are seeing an increasing number of passengers choosing to check in their own luggage. Our goal is to help them save time.”

Yannick Beunardeau, senior vice president of airport and airline operations, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Amadeus, said, “Airports and airlines have experienced significant operational challenges as they adapt to rapidly rising passenger numbers. At the airport, automation offers a proven route to reduce queues by allowing passengers to take control of their own experience. That’s why Groupe ADP is placing self-service at the heart of its passenger service strategy.”