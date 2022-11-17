Munich Airport subsidiary to operate Newark Liberty’s Terminal A

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has opened a 93,000m² terminal, which will be operated by Munich Airport International (MAI) subsidiary Munich Airport NJ.

On behalf of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), Munich Airport NJ will run the terminal’s operations and technical terminal maintenance and manage the retail and catering space. About 100 MAI employees from 30 countries work in Newark and have run the current Terminal A through three years of preparations.

The new Terminal A at Newark Airport has an annual capacity of up to 14 million passengers. It has been designed to incorporate the characteristics of New Jersey’s science, art and culture. The concept – “Journey of Surprises” – integrates all retail and terminal areas into a digital journey with regional art installations, food and furniture.

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, said, “The Port Authority of NYNJ, together with Munich Airport, has created the infrastructure that uses state-of-the-art technology and efficient processes to provide a unique passenger experience and sets a new standard for the entire American airport industry.”

Dr Lutz Weisser, managing director of Munich Airport International, said, “Management contracts like those in Newark are a key building block for MAI’s successful growth and bolster our international presence.”