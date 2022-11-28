Passenger Terminal Today
London City to install Leidos CT scanners

London City Airport / Pic: Stuart Bailey

London City Airport (LCY) is to replace its conventional security x-ray machines with Leidos CT scanners from April 2023.

The upgrade will mean travelers can leave everything in their hand luggage, as the new scanners eliminate the need to remove items, such as laptops and approved liquids. The scanners are also expected to create a faster passenger experience at the airport, which follows the separate £12m (US$14.5m) departure lounge investment.

Alison FitzGerald, chief operating officer at LCY, said, “Following our one-lane trial this year, we know the new CT scanners are high performing and our passengers love them. We are always challenging ourselves to make the LCY experience even better, so this, alongside the £12m upgrade in the departure lounge will mean the journey through the airport in 2023 will be even slicker, with more space and better food & beverage and retail options. Thanks to the Leidos solution, alongside speed, it also delivers the highest security specifications. Speed, convenience and consistency of service are qualities that we know are so important to our passengers, especially now. So we also hope the results from the recent Which? survey will encourage more people to use London City Airport this Christmas and through 2023.”

Jonathan Stone, division manager and director of aviation at Leidos, added, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with London City Airport and enhance their security checkpoints. Leidos focuses on constant innovation and discovery. Through our next-generation technology, airports can achieve high-security levels, while providing a better travel experience for their passengers.”

