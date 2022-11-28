Schiphol opens Spaces Lounge and Panorama Restaurant

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands has opened the Spaces Lounge and the Panorama Restaurant.

Flex office provider Spaces has joined forces with airport restauranter HMSHost Nederland to offer flex workspaces and meeting rooms at Schiphol, above Departure Hall 1. The Panorama Restaurant has been designed to offer an extensive range of food and drink options and is next to the Spaces Lounge and Panorama Terrace. Both locations are in public areas, meaning that people can go there whether they’re flying or not.

Spaces features six fully-equipped work areas for more than one hundred professionals and four meeting rooms. Every traveler, whether it’s a business traveler, freelancer or group of colleagues looking for office or meeting space in the departure hall, can make use of the workspace for a fee. A Spaces membership is not required.

Gavin Phillips, regional vice president at IWG Benelux, said, “Spaces Lounge is great for transfer passengers who have a long wait. They can use the location to have meetings with their teams, for example, and thus make optimal use of their time at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Flex workspaces at airports and stations are the solution to a growing customer demand for places to work close to where they live. And they also want access to professional facilities when they are on the move. This new lounge at Schiphol is part of our plan to open at least 200 new flex offices in the Netherlands over the coming five years.”

Sytze van der Aa, regional managing director at HMSHost Europe, commented, “With the return of business travelers, we saw the demand for airport facilities change. Together with Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and IWG, we have found a great way to offer travelers on the move work and meeting spaces, so that they can use their valuable time as efficiently as possible. The Spaces Lounge and Panorama Restaurant are accessible meeting places for travelers and guests who are visiting the airport.”

Arthur Reijnhart, director of commercial at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, added, “We are extremely proud to open both locations that focus on different target groups. Flexible office space at the airport means that professionals can be productive wherever they are. Whether they need local office space or want to use their waiting or transfer time optimally while on a business trip. The adjacent Panorama Restaurant is a fantastic addition with a vision to also offer business travelers and other individuals a place to meet up. But it’s definitely a place where families and plane spotters can relax and enjoy views of the Panorama Terrace, runways and departing and arriving planes too.”