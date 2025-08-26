Malaysia Airlines partners with Amadeus on travel document digitalization

Malaysia Airlines has signed a new partnership with travel technology provider Amadeus that sees the flag-carrier deploy Amadeus Travel Ready, which digitalizes and verifies travel documents.

Travelers can upload and verify their travel documents ahead of time during the online check-in process, reducing pressure and congestion at airport check-in counters.

Amadeus Travel Ready is aligned with the IATA One ID initiative, which aims to further streamline the passenger journey by promoting advanced sharing of information, contactless technologies and biometric options.

Malaysia Airlines is the first airline in southeast Asia to deploy Amadeus Travel Ready.

