Menzies Aviation completes US$305m acquisition of G2

Menzies Aviation has completed its acquisition of G2 Secure Staff, an aviation service partner of choice for major airlines across the United States. The US$305m deal is expected to boost Menzies’ Group revenue by 20% to more than US$3.1bn, based on FY 2024 figures, with the company now providing aviation services to some 350 airports in 65 countries, via a 65,000-strong team.

The acquisition positions Menzies as the leading player by airports served in the US – the world’s largest and most dynamic market. The Menzies G2 combination provides operational resilience and adds new, instantly deployable capabilities. G2’s expertise in ground services, including passenger assistance and cabin cleaning, complements and enhances Menzies’ ground, air cargo and fuel services portfolio.

Menzies current executive vice president Americas, John Redmond, will continue to lead the region as he has done for 18 years. G2 senior management will join Redmond’s team.

“Acquiring G2 is a strategic long-term investment and significant milestone in our global growth journey,” said Hassan El-Houry, executive chairman, Menzies Aviation. “It is also a direct response to customer demand for Menzies to offer a broader range of services at more airports. With US passenger volumes expected to surpass one billion by 2040 and rising airport infrastructure investment, this deal positions Menzies at the center of the country’s aviation momentum and underscores our confidence in the resilience of the US economy and US consumer. After 25 years as a key player in the US market, we are now structurally aligned to support capacity growth, digital transformation and labor demand. I’m proud of how far we have come as a business and excited to welcome our new G2 colleagues, whose talent and experience will be vital to our shared success.”

Menzies’ US footprint has doubled to over 110 locations, expanding services at more airports, including the world’s busiest – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) – and major airline hubs such as Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Denver International Airport (DEN).

The deal improves Menzies’ global connectivity, enabling customers to benefit from Menzies’ safety and security standards and operational excellence on arrival and departure at more locations. It will also strengthen Menzies’ ability to support airports and airlines with progressing their sustainability goals, such as reducing Scope 3 targets.

“This deal isn’t just scale for the sake of scale,” added Philipp Joeinig, group CEO, Menzies Aviation. “It’s high-volume, high-readiness infrastructure that meets growing airline demand for seamless, multi-airport service coverage. It provides an opportunity to raise standards for aviation services across the US and globally through the roll out of our industry-leading training, safety, sustainability and technology across all new operations. With our reach extending into dozens of new local economies, we see the G2 Menzies combination unlocking job creation and upskilling opportunities. G2 has built a successful business, and we’re focused on working together to capitalize on our strengths to support our 20,000-strong US team to deliver greater value for our partners.”

G2’s operations will be rebranded as Menzies Aviation. Integration will begin immediately, deploying Menzies’ global standards for training, safety, sustainability and technology across all new operations to ensure a seamless transition for employees, customers and partners.

In related industry news, Aurigo updated its autonomous vehicles ground support software earlier this year