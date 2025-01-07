US Senate passes new expedited airport screening for veterans bill

Legislation has passed in the US Senate that would provide veterans with service-connected disabilities with expedited screening under the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck program. The bill passed the House of Representatives by unanimous consent and now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

TSA PreCheck is already offered to active duty, reserves and National Guard service members at no cost. The Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act will expand this program to include veterans who are amputees, paralyzed or blind. Passing through airport security with prosthetics, wheelchairs or other mobility aids can present a challenge to these individuals when traveling.

Under the VETS Safe Travel Act, the Department of Veterans Affairs would be required to certify that a veteran is eligible. TSA would then process the veteran’s application, granting access to TSA PreCheck at no cost provided they successfully pass the background check and interview process. Additionally, TSA advises that these veterans use TSA PreCheck in conjunction with calling the TSA Cares hotline 72-hours prior to departure to ensure expedited screening.

The legislation was introduced by US Senators Roger Marshall, Todd Young, Tammy Duckworth and Maggie Hassan. It is supported by the Wounded Warrior Project, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Honor Flight Network, Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, Blinded Veterans Association, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

In related news, TSA provides familiarization opportunities to people traveling with guide dogs. Read more about it here.