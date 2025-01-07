OSI receives US$27m order for security systems

OSI Systems’ security division has received an order for approximately US$27m to provide a range of checkpoint and hold baggage screening solutions to an undisclosed international customer.

Among the systems to be delivered are the RTT 110 (real-time tomography) explosive detection system for screening hold baggage, Orion 920CT (computed tomography) checkpoint screening system integrated with Rapiscan TRS (tray return system) for inspecting carry-on items, Orion 928DX for screening air cargo and pallets, and Itemiser 5X for detecting trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

In December, the company appointed Ajay Mehra, formerly president of OSI’s security division and executive vice president of OSI, as the company’s new president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2025. Mehra succeeds Deepak Chopra, who transitions to executive chairman of the board.

In related news, the RTT 110 was supplied to Australia’s Brisbane Airport in summer 2024 as part of an airport-wide baggage system overhaul. Read more about it here.