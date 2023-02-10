Airports Authority of India to develop 100 airports by 2024

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has plans to develop 100 airports by 2024, due to the availability of land, commercial viability, socio-economic considerations and traffic demand in India.

These development plans were initiated under the Government of India’s airport infrastructure development program, named the Regional Connectivity Scheme Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (RCS UDAN). RCS UDAN will see approximately Rs98,000 crore (US$11m) invested in new terminals, the expansion and modernization of existing terminals, the strengthening of runways and the construction of greenfield airports. In the next five years, the partners intend to construct greenfield airports at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, and Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh. Modernization and upgrade work at existing brownfield airports includes the development works being undertaken at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Ahmedabad and Mangaluru airports.