Al Maktoum International: $15bn in contracts set for award as construction accelerates

The Dubai Government has confirmed that the first phase of the Al Maktoum International Airport development project is proceeding according to approved timelines, with significant progress made across key development packages. The project remains on track to begin operations in 2032.

Major milestones have been reached across multiple delivery streams, including enabling works, runway infrastructure and the initial structural foundations for passenger terminals and gates.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airports, said the project has entered a large-scale construction phase. “Al Maktoum International Airport is one of the most significant strategic projects shaping Dubai’s economic future,” he stated. “The project’s transition into a large-scale construction phase, with contracts valued at AED13bn (US$3.5bn) currently under execution, and preparations underway to award strategic projects worth more than AED55bn (US$15bn) during the next phase, reflects the substantial progress achieved and the strong momentum driving the development.”

Engineer Suzanne Al Anani, CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, said construction is advancing at an accelerated pace. Ongoing works include the installation of more than 17,000 concrete piles and excavation exceeding 45,000,000m3, alongside completion of the second runway ahead of the rehabilitation of the existing runway. The core infrastructure package includes approximately 4,500,000m3 of concrete works.

Al Anani added that total work hours executed have exceeded 10 million over the past 15 months. The on-site workforce currently stands at around 9,000 and is expected to rise to approximately 120,000 at peak construction capacity.

She said preparations are underway for the award of several major packages by year-end, including substructure works for the Western Passenger Terminal, the fourth aircraft concourse building, the automated people mover system and the baggage handling system, along with superstructure works for the Western Passenger Terminal and the first three aircraft concourses. Façade and roofing package awards are also planned this year.

Upon completion, Al Maktoum International Airport will become the world’s largest aviation hub, with annual capacity exceeding 260 million passengers and 12,000,000 metric tons of air cargo. The airport will feature five independently operating parallel runways, two passenger terminals and seven concourses connected to more than 430 aircraft stands, alongside an integrated APM system and multimodal connectivity linking air, rail and road networks.

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects is also progressing modernization works at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, including terminal expansion to support flydubai’s fleet growth and the introduction of Boeing 787 aircraft. A total budget of AED16bn (US$4.4bn) has been allocated to these projects, with contracts worth more than AED7.5bn (US$2bn) already awarded.

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