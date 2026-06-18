Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality to open third lounge at Manchester Airport

Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality, Swissport’s airport hospitality brand, has announced a new 300-seat lounge at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2, set to open in late August 2026.

The opening will be Aspire’s third lounge at Manchester and its second in Terminal 2, following recent UK expansions in Liverpool and Birmingham. The lounge is positioned away from the main departures area and includes spaces for groups and families, dining areas, a quiet zone and private work rooms. Design elements reference Manchester’s industrial heritage.

James Millett, director of lounges UK & I and global customer innovation at Aspire, said, “With a capacity of over 300, our guests can be assured of world-class, award-winning hospitality and a lounge designed to reflect our almost 40 years of experience in partnership with the airport. With a strong forward pipeline and significant continuous improvement projects to enhance the guest experience, Aspire has real momentum in the UK and Ireland as part of our global investment plan.”

David Collyer, global senior vice president of Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality, said the new lounge “brings the very best in lounge design and all the amenities that today’s modern traveller expects,” and added that the company is “ensuring that our guests’ pre-flight experience is time well spent.”

Aspire welcomes around 6.4 million guests annually, including more than 1.2 million in the UK and Ireland in 2025. Parent company Swissport operated 93 lounges at the end of 2025 and has a confirmed network of 106 following new openings in 2026, including locations in Stockholm, Geneva, Calgary, Manchester and Vilnius.

Pre-booking prices for the new Manchester lounge start at £46.99 (US$63) for adults and £31.99 (US$43) for children aged 2-11.

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