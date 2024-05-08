Auckland Airport reveals details for new domestic terminal

Auckland Airport has announced details for the planned interior of the city’s new domestic jet terminal, expected to open by 2030.

With the detailed design phase near completion, the operators say the terminal will deliver a significant uplift in customer processing, with a 44% increase in processing capacity.

The terminal will feature an exterior structure made of tray-profile steel, with the interior delivering a functional design with sustainability elements, such as all electric heating and cooling and low-carbon materials.

With a single aircraft pier, the interior design employs a river-like circulation path for travelers, while off-to-the-side soft-seating areas, complete with charging points and a clear view to flight information boards, create space to relax while people wait for their flight.

Choosing wood for the sub-floor instead of concrete reflects a preference for low-carbon materials along with supporting sustainable aviation. The airfield around the terminal will be upgraded with electric ground power units for aircraft to plug in at gate to reduce fuel burn and a new fuel system to support sustainable aviation fuel.

Travelers will have a short five-minute indoor walk between domestic jet and international travel, bringing an end to the current outdoor walk between terminals or using the transfer bus service.

Behind the scenes, checked luggage will be tracked in real time in an individual carrier system (ICS) for baggage handling. For travelers starting their journey in Auckland, check-in kiosks, automatic bag drops, and all-day check-in options will be available. The airport will also introduce a Changing Places bathroom for travelers with profound disabilities.

When complete the new domestic terminal will have 12 jet aircraft gates capable of handling Code C aircraft, such as an Airbus A321, with six gates able to take widebody Code E jet aircraft (with 300+ seats) by combining two narrowbody Code C jet aircraft stands.

The new domestic jet terminal is expected to cost NZ$2.2bn (US$1.32bn), with a further NZ$1.7bn (US$1.02bn) to cover the cost of integrating domestic and international travel. This program will be the single biggest redevelopment at the airport since it opened in 1966. Construction is expected to start later this year.

