United opens largest club lounge to date at Newark Liberty

United Airlines has opened a 30,000ft2 United Club location at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey.

The club features views of the Manhattan skyline, approximately 480 seats, locally sourced art, spa-like shower suites and a barista-staffed coffee shop. The club has spaces for lounging, working, private dining and socializing. The space also includes modern amenities, like a self-scan entry for quick access and free, high-speed wi-fi. As part of the airline’s sustainability commitment, the club is designed with sustainable materials and features, such as WaterSense-rated fixtures, enhanced indoor air quality, green cleaning and more.

Located in Terminal C3 near gate C123, it is the largest club in United’s network, and is opening in time for the Memorial Day holiday, which the airline expects will be one of its busiest travel weekends so far this year.

Additionally, in collaboration with galleries The Newark Museum of Art and Gallery Aferro, the club features two murals created by local artists, Gilbert Hsiao and Dahlia Elsayed. Inspired by the musical legacy in the Newark area and United’s iconic history, Hsiao’s mural, located in the club’s entryway, is a simple, eye-catching piece featuring dots and circles to represent abstract beats. Elsayed’s artwork, situated in the club’s lounge, is an abstract and textural piece, referencing Arshile Gorky’s famous 1936-67 murals at EWR, with imagery inclusive of built and natural environments of the New York and New Jersey area.

Linda Harrison, director and CEO of The Newark Museum of Art, said, “The Newark Museum of Art is honored to be a part of this remarkable tribute to our community and our city. May these tremendous artworks inspire and remind our residents and visitors of Newark’s role as a cultural hub for artistic excellence and community cultivation. We are so proud to contribute to this exciting unveiling and pay homage to our special city with these two extraordinary works of art.”

“Artists like Gilbert Hsiao and Dahlia Elsayed have a gift, which is to make the world new for us over and over again,” said Emma Wilcox, Gallery Aferro co-founder. “Gallery Aferro is thrilled to see these acclaimed alumni of our residency and fellowship program gain a new global audience of travelers with this project.”

Aaron McMillan, managing director of hospitality and planning at United, said, “As more and more customers return to the skies, United is committed to delivering a superior customer experience on and off the plane, especially in increasingly crowded airports. Our new Newark Club location is carefully designed with the customer at the forefront with thoughtful touches like murals and décor that reflect the local community. This design theme and commitment to creating a locally-inspired experience will set the precedent for future club openings and renovations across our network.”