Contractor sought for new terminal at Lithuania’s Vilnius Airport

Airport operator Lithuanian Airports has launched an international call for tenders for the construction of a new passenger terminal in the northern part of Vilnius Airport.

Covering 14,400m2 , the new terminal will double the airport’s throughput from 1,200 passengers per hour to 2,400. Airport accessibility works will be carried out in tandem with the construction of the terminal.

Arnas Dūmanas, head of project management at Lithuanian Airports, said, “Our goal is to ensure that the new terminal building is BREEAM Good certified. The airport is an unconventional place that requires special safety and attention. For this reason, the relevant conditions are set for the construction contractor. It will be necessary to ensure, during the construction, the uninterrupted operation of the current terminal and of the infrastructure, and appropriate comfort of the passengers. The construction quality and deadlines are among the essential objectives of the project. Therefore, we aim to create competitive conditions for the selection of the market professionals and to ensure the participation of experienced engineering personnel in the organization and supervision of the construction work.”

The new passenger departures terminal will cover two levels and will sit between the existing building and the VIP terminal and conference center.

Passenger check-in and a self-service zone will be on the ground floor, along with public spaces, cafes and other commercial areas.

A security screening area, as well as departure and arrival gates for Schengen passengers, will be on the second floor. The new terminal will be connected to the existing passenger terminal by a spacious walkway.

Dainius Čiuplys, head of operations and infrastructure at Lithuanian Airports, said, “Vilnius Airport had already reached its capacity limits prior to the pandemic. Therefore, this development is very important both for us and the passengers. The new terminal will expand the operational and technological possibilities of the airport, which are related to the direct activities, and will allow us to increase the range of non-aviation services. In the longer term, we will be able to easily initiate qualitative changes and introduce new enhancements in the existing terminal.”

Vilnius Airport plans to select a contractor for the construction of the new terminal by mid-2022, with work to begin immediately afterward. Completion of the new terminal is scheduled for H2 2024.