Dallas Fort Worth Airport contracts Alstom for US$72.2m APM modernization program

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) Airport in Texas has contracted Alstom to modernize its automated people mover (APM) system for US$72.2m.

Under this contract, Alstom’s scope of work includes the overhaul, retrofit or replacement of vehicle and wayside components necessary to mitigate obsolescence and enable the system to provide continuous, reliable and safe operation.

In 2022, Alstom signed a 10-year contract to continue maintaining the 64 Innovia APM 200 vehicles, subsystems and related components. Alstom is also responsible for maintaining the 8km elevated dual-lane guideway, which includes the guide beam, third rail power, power distribution, guideway heating systems and automatic train control equipment. Alstom currently has a team of 100 operations and maintenance experts devoted to serving the DFW Skylink, with a consistent operational performance of 99.7%.

Michael Keroullé, president and CEO of Alstom Americas, said, “Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the busiest in the world, and the Skylink APM is fundamental to moving passengers and the employees who keep the airport running. We are grateful for DFW’s long-term partnership, which demonstrates the value our services team continues to bring to our airport customers. We are committed to this partnership. This new contract will allow us to further enhance the world-class experience people have come to expect from Skylink.”

The driverless Innovia APM is a transportation solution specially designed to serve airports and dense urban areas. It is intended to offer quick, comfortable and convenient service for commuters within cities, to and from airports, or between airport terminals. Innovia APM cars operate on a dedicated guideway underground, on ground level or elevated, avoiding interference with surrounding road or runway traffic.

