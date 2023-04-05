Dallas Fort Worth International receives US$35m infrastructure grant

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas has been awarded US$35m in grant funding from the US Department of Transportation.

Through the Airport Terminal Program of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this grant is to help fund the second phase of the electric Central Utilities Plant (eCUP) and energy enhancements to Terminal D. The two initiatives are part of DFW Airport’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The eCUP will provide additional heating and cooling capacity to support the future growth of DFW, including the Central Terminal Area. In addition, the eCUP will run on 100% renewable electricity and significantly reduce overall airport emissions. The eCUP will receive US$10m from this grant announcement. In 2021, the eCUP received US$35m in funding through the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act.

The energy improvements to Terminal D will replace aging critical infrastructure with modern systems. This will include adding sensors, smart glass, high-efficiency HVAC, eco-friendly roofing, and passenger boarding bridges with advanced controls for use in DFW’s digital twin program. These improvements will significantly improve energy efficiency and reduce oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions to improve local air quality.

The project will also enhance the customer experience at Terminal D by providing a cleaner, more comfortable environment. This project will receive US$25m from this announcement.

