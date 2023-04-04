Hercílio Luz International to deploy Genetec’s unified security platform

Brazil’s Hercílio Luz International Airport in Florianópolis has chosen security technology provider Genetec’s unified security platform Security Center to manage its physical security infrastructure and provide operational insights.

The Genetec platform currently manages over 500 cameras and 210 doors to administrative and critical areas of the terminal, such as boarding, arrivals and customs. Because Genetec Security Center is based on an open platform, it can integrate a variety of operating systems and sophisticated analytics tools such as the ability to identify and track unaccompanied luggage and generate alerts so that appropriate security measures can be taken.

Using the Security Center Plan Manager tool, the airport’s security teams can visualize and manage their security environments through an intuitive interface that displays the location of events and devices on geographical maps and floor plans. Cameras, doors, automatic license plate recognition units, intercoms and other security devices can all be operated from the same interface. Plan Manager can also display relevant information from external systems, enriching operators’ comprehension so they can quickly make the right decision.

With Security Center, the team at Floripa has been able to put in place a process to issue employee and contractor credentials. They have also been able to streamline access for employee parking using the Genetec AutoVu automatic license plate recognition system.

With features designed to protect data and personal information, Security Center enables the airport to remain compliant with Brazil’s General Data Protection Law (LGPD). Using the reporting tools in Security Center, the Floripa security team is also able to create security compliance reports required by ANAC, Brazil’s civil aviation authority, to ensure the security of critical environments.

Kleyton Mendes, executive manager of Zurich Airport Brazil, said, “It was very important for us to choose a modern security system that could be totally integrated with the airport’s critical operations. Genetec Security Center has allowed us to implement state-of-the-art technology, and integrate new hardware, artificial intelligence and analytics tools, while increasing our cybersecurity posture.”

Alexandre Nastro, vertical sales manager of government and infrastructure at Genetec, said, “In working with Floripa Airport, we were able to provide a solution that meets their needs and that will allow them to scale and evolve in the years to come while remaining compliant with local laws and regulations.”

