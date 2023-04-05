LAX’S Terminal 4.5 Core achieves LEED Gold certification

The recently completed Terminal 4.5 Core at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification, following a verification and review process by the US Green Building Council’s evaluation affiliate, Green Business Certification.

Gold is the second-highest LEED distinction. When the terminal opened in November 2022, Terminal 4.5 Core represented the first major component of the US$1.62bn Terminal 4 and 5 Modernization project. Terminal 4.5 Core provides a centralized location between Terminals 4 and 5 where passengers can access all four levels of the terminal building pre-security, utilizing thoughtfully placed escalators, elevators and stairs. The project also enables direct connectivity to Terminal 5’s baggage claim and check-in lobby. In the future, Terminal 4.5 Core will facilitate efficient travel even further when it begins serving as an access point to the forthcoming People Mover train’s West Central Terminal Area (CTA) station via an elevated pedestrian pathway over World Way.

LEED is a holistic system that does not simply focus on one building element, such as energy, water or health. Instead, it looks at the big picture, factoring in all critical elements that work together to create the best building possible. Terminal 4.5 Core, designed by architecture firm Gensler, achieved LEED Silver for optimizing energy usage, reducing indoor water use and providing access to quality transportation.

The project broke ground in July 2019 and was completed ahead of schedule with more than 3,100 workers on the project putting in about 1.16 million work hours under the general contractor and construction firm Hensel Phelps. The next phase of the Terminal 4 and 5 Modernization project is anticipated to complete in 2024 with the opening of the new Terminal 4 Headhouse, which will feature new ticketing counters and baggage claim carousels for American Airlines and a consolidated security screening checkpoint.

Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), said, “A core principle of our Sustainability Action Plan is that all major building and renovation projects at LAX are required to achieve LEED Silver certification or better, and Terminal 4.5 Core achieving LEED Gold – a class above Silver – moves us one step closer to realizing our longer-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2045. Terminal 4.5 Core demonstrates that we can deliver on our sustainability objectives while still delivering inspiring architecture, innovative digital solutions and a continued focus on an exceptional travel experience.”

