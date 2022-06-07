Delta Air Lines Terminal C opens at LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia Airport in New York has opened Delta Air Lines’ US$4bn Terminal C, complete with 10 new gates, self-service kiosks and local art work.

Customers will have the option to check in via a spacious, centralized lobby, complete with 36 full-service check-in counters and 49 self-service kiosks, or bypass it altogether and use the direct-to-security drop-off option to head directly to one of the 11 security checkpoints. Additionally, all five entry points offer baggage drop for easy bag check.

Terminal C also features a world-class art program in partnership with the Queens Museum, showcasing custom pieces from six local artists that share a story of New York’s immigrant history, its people and the importance of the city’s diversity. Digital art is another prominent design feature, with a large digital art installation made of 34 lenticular panels displayed above the security checkpoint, while a 238ft digital back wall in the check-in lobby will feature TSA wait times, wayfinding in both English and Spanish as well as Sky Club volume and gate information.

Delta accelerated construction timelines during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver this facility. The airline will fully complete the entire four-concourse terminal by the end of 2024, almost two years earlier than originally planned. Ultimately, Terminals C and D will consolidate into one facility, spanning 1,300,000ft2 and featuring 37 gates across four concourses.

Concourse E is the second of four new concourses to open, with 10 new gates and able to accommodate various narrowbody aircraft types as well as offer larger gate seating areas. Additionally, longtime Delta partner OTG will bring to life a variety of restaurant options, including Bubby’s Diner, Chuko Ramen, Essex Burger, Poppy’s Bagel and Starbucks. Airport retailer Stellar Partners collaborated with Delta to deliver specialty retail stores such as Beekman 1802, Le Labo, MAC, Patricia Nash and True to New York.

In addition to a central headhouse and concourse, LGA will house the largest Delta Sky Club in the system (at end state), with architectural touches that evoke New York City from the turn of the 20th century, such as harlequin-patterned screens and rich warm metals. With seating for nearly 600 guests over 34,000ft2 (at end state), the club features a gourmet kitchen, premium bar, two food buffets and two hydration stations. Curated artwork throughout reflects New York City’s dominance in the international art scene. Future additions to the club include a year-round, all-weather Sky Deck, a second premium bar and a third hydration station.

Terminal C also offers a multi-sensory room, providing a calming, supportive environment for customers with sensory sensitivities and their families as they travel.

Delta’s intention is for Terminal C to be LEED Silver-certified with multiple sustainable elements incorporated throughout, including: LED lighting; exterior glass that automatically tints based on the weather and time of day; charging for electric ground support equipment; and an ice-making plant that produces ice during off-hours to cool during the day to reduce power demand during peak periods.

The Terminal C transformation project has employed approximately 9,000 construction workers and 100s of architects, engineers, inspectors and professional construction management staff, in addition to awarding more than 35% of the project’s total contracts to date to minority- and women-owned businesses. The second major phase of the Delta Sky Way at LGA is part of the airline’s decade-long, US$12bn investments plan. Recently, Delta also revealed the completion of the first major phase of its US$2.3bn Sky Way at Los Angeles International Airport.

Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), said, “In a word, the new Terminal C is magnificent – an architectural gem that dwarfs the facilities it replaces in size, style and functionality. It represents 21st-century air travel that is world-class in every respect – which can now be said of the entire whole new LaGuardia airport, which six years ago was among the most reviled in the nation. I congratulate and thank Governor Hochul, the entire Delta team for their indefatigable efforts and the many employees of the Port Authority who collaborated to make this a reality. Today proves what our region can accomplish when we really put our collective will behind such an ambitious goal.”

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, said, “Today truly marks a new beginning for Delta customers and employees at our LaGuardia hub with the opening of this remarkable new terminal. It’s thanks to the 10,000 New York-based Delta people that we’ve been able to invest nearly US$7bn in New York airports since 2010, deliver the products and experiences our New York customers deserve and become part of the fabric of the New York community that means so much to so many of us.”

Governor Kathleen Hochul said, “The transformation of a whole new LaGuardia airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York. The opening of Delta’s US$4bn Terminal C will help provide a superlative passenger experience, easing connections and creating lasting impressions – and it joins the completed Terminal B which we celebrated just a few months ago. Congratulations to all who made today’s milestone possible as we finish creating a LaGuardia airport worthy of New York.”