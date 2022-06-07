Plaza Premium opens first German lounge at Frankfurt Airport

The first Plaza Premium Group (PPG) lounge in Germany has been opened at Frankfurt Airport’s Terminal 2.

The lounge is situated after customs and passport control by gate D8 at international departures. Open daily from 7:00am to 10:00pm, the lounge can seat up to 107 guests, and offers complimentary refreshments, shower room facilities with toiletries, and other services.

Plaza Premium Group has also partnered with American Express to give card members year-round access to Plaza Premium Lounge Frankfurt. Card members will just need to present their eligible American Express card with a boarding pass for the same day at the reception to enjoy access to the lounge. The group will be announcing more credit card partners in the future.

Early in 2022, the group launched two more lounges, in Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Hungary and Helsinki Airport in Finland. With its latest lounge opening in Frankfurt, PPG will have a total of 11 lounges across Europe, including Denmark (at Copenhagen Airport), Italy (at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport), Sweden (at Gothenburg Landvetter and at Stockholm Arlanda Airport), Switzerland (at Geneva and at Zurich airports) and Turkey (at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport).

Okan Kufeci, senior vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Plaza Premium Group, said, “Frankfurt Airport is gaining momentum and sees continued increase in passenger traffic as it reaches 4,000,000 passenger numbers in April 2022. The opening of our first Plaza Premium Lounge in Frankfurt Airport is timely as passenger numbers show impressive growth with a total increase of 303.8% compared to the same period last year.

“Besides that, Frankfurt Airport also serves as the gateway to the world, having excellent global connections. This presents a very exciting opportunity for the group as we establish our footprint in Germany. We hope our new lounge in Frankfurt Airport will be able to serve all passengers around the world and experience our best-in-class hospitality as travel demand surges in and out of Europe.”