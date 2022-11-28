Denver International seeks commercial developers for non-aviation land

Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado is seeking offers from qualified developers, investors and users for commercial development through one or more long-term ground leases of up to 1,500 acres of the airport’s non-aviation land.

The airport’s vision for development prioritizes seven districts with land uses conceptualized based on acreage availability and airport proximity. The West Approach area is expected to serve millions of passengers and airport employees with a variety of hotels, services, retail, restaurants and offices. The airport’s Aero-Industrial development is close to airfields and the growing community of industrial development in this active area. Cargo, logistics, research and development and other markets are projected to find room for expansion and enjoy the ease of transport in this district.

Second Creek is a progressive district that has large acreages that cater to industrial and transformative sectors such as agribusiness, renewable energy and technology. It has quick access to multiple commercial centers off Tower Road, and employers can access a talented labor pool across many adjacent municipalities.

Peña Station Next is a transit-oriented development (TOD) that serves as a living laboratory for autonomous mobility, sustainability and net-zero energy consumption. It’s located along the commuter rail connecting DEN with downtown Denver.

40th & Airport Station is a mixed-use transit-oriented development opportunity, which is anchored by a commuter rail station at the entrance to DEN, with visibility from I-70 and Peña Boulevard as well as the A-Line ridership. Residential neighborhood growth to the north, hospitality services to the west and industrial development to the east make this a truly mixed-use area. 72nd & Himalaya is a smart manufacturing, retail and recreation district and East Approach a global business district.

Offers will be evaluated by DEN Evaluation Committee for market competitiveness and based on selection criteria set forth in the request for offer (RFO). There is no submission deadline. Although DEN can close the RFO at any time, DEN Real Estate anticipates keeping the opportunity open for multiple years to allow interested parties an opportunity to present ideas for commercial development at DEN.

Phil Washington, CEO of DEN, said, “By issuing a rolling RFO, we are able to better guide our growth in a way that aligns with our Vision 100 strategic plan which is helping us to prepare to serve 100 million passengers in the next 8-10 years. This commercial development will support DEN by providing non-aeronautical revenue which allows us to keep our costs to our airlines competitive and also provide our community with more employment opportunities for the future.”