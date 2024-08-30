DFW Airport begins US$9bn capital improvement plan

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has begun its US$9bn capital improvement plan, which will transform terminals, add new facilities and amenities, grow the number of gates, improve roadways and connectivity and enhance the airfield. The project, called ‘DFW Forward,’ will reportedly be the airport’s largest capital investment since opening in 1974.

Rebuilding Terminal C

The design-build team for the Terminal C project’s first phase and expansion, as well as the Terminal A expansion, is a joint venture comprised of Austin Commercial, Azteca Enterprises and Alpha & Omega, with HOK and Muller and Muller as design team members. American Airlines and other project partners joined DFW to celebrate the work to completely rebuild and expand Terminal C.

The approximately US$3bn project is intended to transform the airport’s busiest and most outdated terminal into a modern and spacious experience by removing more than 400 view-blocking columns, installing new dynamic glass windows and raising the roof throughout. Customers will have access to all-new shops and restaurants, lounge space, check-in areas, security checkpoints and improved restrooms.

Also included in the project, and taking place concurrently with the first phase of Terminal C’s reconstruction, are double-loaded pier expansions of both Terminal C and Terminal A. The expansions will add 115,000ft2 and four gates to Terminal C and 140,000ft2 and five gates to Terminal A. In addition to the added capacity to accommodate growth, both expansions will feature more travel amenities for customers, including new restaurant and retail options, seating areas and restrooms.

Following the first phase and expansion, the remainder of the Terminal C concourse will be demolished and rebuilt in two additional phases. This work will enable the terminal to continue flight operations in other portions of the facility while focused areas undergo significant construction. Because the project will be completed in several phases over time, the overall completion of the terminal is expected in 2030.

In strategic coordination with Terminal C’s first construction phase, the adjacent south parking garage will be completely rebuilt with more parking and modern parking management technologies to accommodate growth from the terminal’s expansion. The entrance to the garage is scheduled to close on September 14, 2024, to prepare for demolition later in 2024. The north and central garages will remain available.

DFW Forward

DFW Forward, the airport’s overall capital program, includes more than 180 projects, in various stages of planning, development and construction, that are spread throughout the airport’s extensive airfield, terminal and roadway systems.

Some of DFW’s other notable projects also preparing to take steps toward significant construction in the coming months include DFW’s Terminal F which will include 15 gates, a Skylink station, modernized systems and expanded concessions, as well as the International Parkway Modernization project that will transition access to Terminals A, B and C to right-hand exits. Several other large projects are underway and coming soon, including the Electric Central Utility Plant (eCUP), the East-West Connector Roadway, the Southwest End-Around Taxiway Project, the Fire Station Modernization Project and the 19th Street Cargo Redevelopment.

Construction of the eCUP is underway on a new facility that will help heat and cool DFW’s terminals with electricity supplied from 100% renewable resources.

Following years of planning and partnership, the East-West Connector Roadway will provide a new east-west thoroughfare on the south side of the airport. It is currently under construction to connect the Rental Car facility to State Highway 360.

The Southwest End-Around Taxiway Project is the airport’s third end-around taxiway and is currently undergoing a multiphase construction program to further enhance the safety and efficiency of aircraft movements.

The Fire Station Modernization Project includes two new fire stations which are being built in central airfield locations on both sides of the airport that will maximize resiliency, minimize response time and improve efficiency and the protection of essential equipment and personnel. To accommodate the ever-growing cargo demand at DFW, the 19th Street Cargo Redevelopment project will provide new facilities to nearly double cargo aircraft parking capacity with seven new positions designed for some of the world’s largest aircraft.

“After 50 years of growth, innovation and service to our community, a new era is now beginning at DFW,” said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW. “The incredible upgrades and expansions we have planned across the airport are going to reimagine the customer experience in many ways and provide the needed framework to support more historic growth in air travel to and from North Texas. As we grow closer to serving 100 million passengers each year, it’s time for DFW to enhance our remaining legacy terminals and imagine brand-new ones. The work in front of us is exciting, but it is going to be complex, challenging and impactful as we continue to operate one of the world’s busiest airports.”

“I am thrilled about the upcoming construction of a reimagined Terminal C at DFW Airport,” said Dallas mayor Eric L Johnson. “As an international city, Dallas flourishes through the global relationships made possible by the third-busiest airport in the world. This monumental expansion will strengthen one of Dallas’ greatest assets, facilitating more dynamic connections with our nation and the world.”

“As DFW Airport embarks on this latest transformation, we are excited to see how these advancements will further enhance the travel experience and strengthen our connection to the world as the DFW metroplex continues to rapidly grow,” said Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker. “The reimaging of Terminal C is a significant step forward in ensuring that DFW Airport maintains its status as a top aviation hub. We’re committed to supporting this growth and look forward to the new opportunities and benefits it will bring to travelers and the region.”

“American is excited to officially mark the start of construction to modernize and expand DFW,” said Amanda Zhang, vice president of airport affairs and facilities at American Airlines. “No different than the synergy between American and DFW that’s fueled growth for 50 years, the new capital improvement program will continue to set North Texas apart in the future as a connection factory for travelers around the world. We look forward to bringing an innovative and efficient experience to life over the next decade, and we’re excited that it’s all starting with the reimagining of Terminal C.”

“The AAA Joint Venture and all its partners are proud to be an instrumental part of these innovative projects and the immense work taking place at DFW Airport,” said Kelly Locke, vice president of Austin Commercial. “As the design-build team, we are dedicated to delivering a project that will provide a positive experience through construction and leave a lasting impact on the airport, its partners and the countless passengers the new and expanded terminals will serve.”

Staying informed

DFW has launched new tools to keep customers informed and prepared for travel. Passengers can download the DFW app or visit dfwairport.com/construction to stay informed with real-time travel information including roadway closure information, project fact sheets and other critical communications about the dynamic impacts of a large-scale construction program. Additional technology has been added to the DFW mobile app to enable push notifications and customization for travelers who opt into the alerts, which will provide time-sensitive updates to travelers who request them.

Customers also can now sign up for construction updates via email. The airport’s social media platforms will also provide frequent, timely updates on construction activities and impacts to travelers.

In related news, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) recently opened a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Centralized Examination Station (CES) on the secure side of the airport. Click here to read the full story.