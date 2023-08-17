DFW Airport breaks ground on electric central utility plant

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has broken ground on the construction of a US$234m electric Central Utility Plant (eCUP) that will provide sustainably powered heating and cooling capacity to support the growth of DFW Airport.

The facility will be primarily fueled by electricity that comes from 100% renewable sources. The eCUP will begin construction this summer with a target opening date of mid-2025.Once complete, the eCUP will provide additional capacity for future airport growth, substantially decrease greenhouse gas emissions, improve local air quality by reducing ozone precursor emissions and lower the plant’s water usage by 29%, compared with current systems.

More than US$116m for the project has been provided by federal sources, including more than US$107m by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which supports infrastructure improvement projects throughout the country.

“DFW Airport is investing in the future of sustainable aviation, and the addition of a fully electric utility plant is a major component of achieving net zero carbon emissions from airport operations by 2030,” said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport. “As we prepare to build new gates and other critical infrastructure, we also will ensure that our growth is environmentally responsible and resilient. The eCUP will help us meet these goals and further our commitment to sustainability and innovation, while creating more than 1,400 jobs.”

For more key construction and architecture updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.