SSP America to operate food and beverage offer at Fresno Yosemite International

SSP America has been awarded a contract to operate a collection of post-security restaurants at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) in California including Peet’s Coffee, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, and Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co.

This portfolio of restaurant partners will be consistent with the airport’s focus on offering passengers a convenient, comfortable and friendly travel experience as well as a focus on delivering a line-up of brands that celebrate the region’s culinary landscape. SSP America will operate two units in an interim capacity while the three units are moving through a permanent development process. The airport is intent on providing interim brands offering quality products to reduce the impact during the construction phase of these permanent concepts.

Peet’s Coffee (below right) will begin operating a limited menu of coffee, teas, bakery and breakfast items in the former Starbucks location as construction takes place on transforming the space into Peet’s Coffee. The coffee shop is to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, the second-floor restaurant space will transition to an interim concept called Tap & Pour. The interim restaurant is necessary to continue food and beverage offerings during the new design and buildout of Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co. Tap & Pour’s exclusive menu to FAT offers items that are designed to pay homage to the region including a Yosemite Breakfast Plate and Fresno Burger. An expanded seating area at the interim Tap & Pour will provide more capacity for travelers to enjoy a preview of Mad Duck’s signature craft beers on draft. At the completion of buildout, Tap & Pour will transition to Mad Duck complete with an area dedicated to fresh food and beverage options.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will occupy a new space slightly past security screening. Peet’s Coffee and Ike’s Love & Sandwiches are expected to operate in their new, transformed locations in summer 2024. Mad Duck is expected to operate in their remodeled location in autumn 2025.

Henry Thompson, City of Fresno’s director of aviation, said, “Partnering with SSP America on the airport’s new concession program to host a variety of preferred food and beverage offerings is a significant step to meeting passenger needs as the airport grows into its future concourse addition. These concession concepts are envisioned to inspire a fun and lively atmosphere for a unique airport dining experience, and we are excited to introduce a new, locally inspired, concessions program in the existing terminal and new concourse.”

Paul Loupakos, senior vice president of development and airport retention of SSP America, commented, “The Central San Joaquin Valley is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in North America, and FAT is a gateway to the natural beauty so many travelers want to experience. Our SSP America team is going to bring cool, authentic restaurants to FAT that reflect the culinary landscape. We’re looking forward to developing the portfolio at Fresno and being enthusiastic members of the FAT community.”

For more key food and beverage updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.