Perth Airport announces master systems integrator for new terminal development

DXC Technology has been appointed as master systems integrator (MSI) for Perth Airport’s new terminal development – a new milestone in the airport’s multibillion-dollar investment program.

DXC will be responsible for the design, integration, testing and commissioning of more than 70 information technology and operational systems to support the new terminal facilities, and will ensure these work together to deliver a connected and seamless passenger experience.

The new terminal facilities, scheduled to open in 2031, will realize Perth Airport’s One Airport vision to bring all commercial airline operations into a single central location, to improve efficiency and enhance the passenger journey.

Steve Moreland, chief planning and projects officer at Perth Airport, said, “We are proud to be partnering with DXC, who will bring important industry knowledge and experience to this once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment.”

The MSI program includes a range of technology solutions – including AI, cloud and cybersecurity – across the new terminal for passenger processing systems, baggage tracking and reconciliation, advanced security screening integration, building management and automation, digital signage and wayfinding, public wi-fi and operational control systems.

DXC will also oversee the interoperability of the systems used by key airport stakeholders, including airlines, ground handlers, retailers and government agencies.

Robert Le Busque, president – Asia-Pacific Japan at DXC Technology, “We’re extremely proud to partner with Perth Airport on a technology transformation that will support Western Australia’s long-term economic growth. Leveraging over 30 years of global aviation experience, DXC will bring together a complex ecosystem of technologies and providers to deliver the digital foundation required to support the airport’s vision for providing a world-class travel experience.”

Perth Airport forecasts that by 2046, it will support 30 million passengers annually, generate more than 75,000 jobs and contribute A$17bn (US$12bn) to the Western Australian economy.

In related news, Alaska Airlines unveils modernized North Main Terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport