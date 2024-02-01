FAA to award US$243m in grants for US airport modernization

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award US$243.7m in 2024 Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) to modernize airport infrastructure, improve runway safety, and create jobs in 37 states.

These awards, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, are helping to ensure the safety and efficiency of US air travel. A full list of all grants being awarded is available on the FAA website.

“We saw a record number of passengers fly during the recent holiday season, and we can expect increased demand for air travel to continue,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“These investments from the Biden-Harris administration are making it possible to modernize our country’s aging airport infrastructure to meet this demand today and ensure safe, efficient travel into the future.”

FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R Griffin, PE, added, “Collectively, these grants help airports across the nation make timely improvements to key critical infrastructure which ensures passengers have a safe, efficient and enjoyable experience as they travel.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides US$15bn in airport infrastructure funding, which can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. To date, nearly US$9bn in AIG funding has been made available to airports across the USA.