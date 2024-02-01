Charlotte Douglas International launches aviation and innovation research institute

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has partnered with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering to develop the Charlotte Aviation and Innovation Research Institute (Charlotte AIR).

This partnership is expected to give UNC Charlotte students real-world opportunities to research, innovate and develop cutting-edge infrastructure at one of the world’s busiest airports. Other key partners in the Institute are the Sullenberger Aviation Museum and Talbert, Bright and Ellington, a consulting firm for the aviation industry.

“As North Carolina’s urban research university, UNC Charlotte is the ideal partnership for CLT as we continue to build an airport for the future,” said Jack Christine, chief infrastructure officer at CLT. “The ability to provide both research and learning opportunities in a living laboratory environment like the airport will help shape the future of aviation while benefitting students with hands-on learning.”

Rob Keynton, dean of the WS Lee College of Engineering, said, “Charlotte AIR provides a unique nexus of aviation-focused research, technology transfer, community engagement and education,” said Keynton. “It will help establish this city as the hub for aviation infrastructure and technology expertise through transformative research, while creating the next-generation workforce to meet the industry’s needs.”

