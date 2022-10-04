Gold Coast Airport opens A$260m terminal expansion

Gold Coast Airport in Australia has opened its A$260m (US$167.9m) terminal expansion to travelers.

The three-level, 30,000m2 space doubles the airport’s footprint. This new domestic and international terminal includes shops and cafes, six gates and has room for up to 19 large aircraft. It also has four glass aerobridges, seven escalators and nine lifts, boarding facilities, a departure lounge, baggage handling and border control facilities as well as a parents room, multi-faith room and a VIP room.

The terminal took three years to build and created 2,000 local jobs. It was designed to reflect the nearby natural environment on both sides of the Queensland and New South Wales border with hinterland greens and bronze to the building’s west and bright coastal blues and mint greens to the east. The international departure lounge features views across the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales hinterland. Other new features include timber decking and open-glazed facades in the forecourt and plaza area to help create a relaxed Gold Coast atmosphere as well as a spotted gum-style feature wall mirroring the nearby hinterland mountain range.

The new terminal connects with the existing terminal and is central to the ongoing development of the Gold Coast Airport precinct, with about A$500m (US$322m) worth of works delivered, underway or in the pipeline. From October 2022, those flying direct to the Gold Coast from New Zealand, Singapore and Japan will arrive via the new terminal, with passengers from Bali welcomed in March next year.

Amelia Evans, CEO of Gold Coast Airport, said, “The airport expansion will meet the significant anticipated growth in services in the lead-up to the 2032 Olympics and improve the experience for travelers. The new terminal provides an opportunity for us to continue our growth because it gives us the space that we need to better connect our region to the world. This is a game-changer for the Gold Coast Airport and gives us a strong foundation for the future.

“We have welcomed several million tourists to our shores over the past decade. In that time, the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales regions have enjoyed massive growth, developed thriving dining scenes and become impressive hubs for both arts and culture. It has become increasingly important that the Gold Coast Airport grows alongside it. We needed to transform and align to the destinations we support. We are extremely confident in the strength of the Gold Coast and the northern New South Wales tourism destinations.”