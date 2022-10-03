Macquarie Asset Management to acquire stake in Latin America airport platform

Infrastructure fund Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V (MIP V) is to acquire 50% of concessions company Odinsa’s stake in the airport concessionaires Opain and Corporación Quiport.

Opain is the operator and manager of El Dorado International Airport in Colombia, and Quiport is the company that operates Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Ecuador. As part of its acquisition of Odinsa, MIP V will also obtain three additional private airport initiatives that Odinsa had been pursuing in Colombia.

Karl Kuchel, CEO of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, said, “We are excited to continue to increase our footprint in the region and invest in high-quality infrastructure assets that deliver essential services. This investment expands our highly valued existing partnership with Odinsa, and we look forward to working collaboratively with key stakeholders going forward to further strengthen transportation infrastructure across the region.”

Jorge Mario Velásquez, president of Odinsa’s parent company Grupo Argos and of the board of directors of Odinsa, added, “We are pleased to announce a new alliance with the world’s largest infrastructure manager. The new platform will bring together the experience, technical capabilities, track record and financial strength of two major companies to develop airport infrastructure in Colombia and the region. This is an important milestone in the materialization of Grupo Argos’s strategic thesis.”

Mauricio Ossa, president of Odinsa, said, “With this new alliance with Macquarie, we reiterate our confidence and interest in continuing to promote the competitiveness of Colombia and the region with projects that contribute to sustainable development.”