Hamad Airport completes Concourses D and E ahead of schedule

Hamad International Airport (DOH) has unveiled its Concourses D and E, increasing its capacity to over 65 million passengers annually and marking the culmination of the airport’s development plan.

The expansion project began in 2018, and this most recent milestone represents the final phase of a transformational journey initiated in 2022 with the unveiling of the Orchard, a 6,000m2 indoor tropical garden.

The new concourses integrate into the existing terminal, introducing technology and enhanced facilities to meet growing passenger demand. The terminal now spans 845,000m2 – a 14% increase – while 17 additional aircraft contact gates increase the total to 62. This is intended to ensure greater connectivity, streamlined operations and reduced bus transfers.

Smart boarding technology

The new concourses feature self-boarding systems. Smart technology enables swift document verification, reduces wait times and ensures smooth transitions from terminal to aircraft.

Connectivity

The expansion of DOH with Concourses D and E significantly strengthens connectivity for passengers and airlines. With increased gate capacity and optimized flight operations, the airport can accommodate a greater number of international carriers and offer more direct routes to key global destinations.

Passenger journey

A wider selection of premium retail outlets and global dining brands enhances the leisure experience with ergonomically designed seating. With the D&E Expansion, Qatar Duty Free will unveil more than nine new retail outlets and food and beverage (F&B) venues, increasing the airport’s retail space by 2,700m2.

Sustainability

Concourses D and E have been designed to meet GSAS 4-Star Design & Build Certification and aim for LEED Gold Certification. The development incorporates energy-efficient systems, water management solutions and optimized thermal comfort strategies.

Accessibility is also a core focus, with universal design principles and features such as hearing loops, barrier-free pathways, spacious seating areas and dedicated assistance services.

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said, “DOH is more than a gateway; it is a vital pillar of Qatar’s growth and global connectivity. I am pleased to see this expansion project, with the conclusion of both concourses going live, which I have personally been involved with since 2018. While many global airport expansions have faced delays, we are proud to have delivered this major development ahead of schedule. This achievement reflects our commitment to operational excellence and strategic planning. This is not just about increasing capacity – it is about strengthening the entire Qatar Airways network, enhancing operational resilience and supporting Qatar’s economic growth in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. This development allows us to meet the evolving demands of global travel while reinforcing Qatar’s position as a leading aviation hub.”

Hamad Ali Al Khater, chief operating officer at DOH, added, “Our focus is to deliver operational excellence that supports both current demands and future growth. The opening of Concourses D and E marks a significant milestone in expanding our capacity and enhancing operational efficiency. This combined development streamlines passenger flow, optimizes resource management and strengthens airline connectivity, ensuring smoother and more efficient passenger services.”

In related news, Doha’s Hamad International Airport was recently named World’s Best Airport in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024, held at Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 17, 2024. For more top insights into what it takes to create an award-winning airport, read Passenger Terminal World’s exclusive feature, How to secure a Skytrax Airport Award, here.