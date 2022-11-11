Hamad Airport unveils expansion project featuring tropical garden

Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Qatar has unveiled an expansion project which includes a tropical garden at the center of the airport, alongside retail, hotel and lounge offerings.

The expansion will enable travelers to easily move through the airport, aided by a new transfer hall on concourse C (Transfer Hall C). The airport expansion has been developed with a focus on security, customer service and efficiency to reduce passenger waiting times.

The Orchard is an indoor tropical garden with a water feature that is intended to be the focal point for visitors at HIA. With a variety of flora – the Orchard includes over 300 trees and over 25,000 plants sourced from sustainable forests from around the world. The unique design of the area enables trees and plants to adapt to the internal conditions and grow throughout the life of the airport. The natural light is expected to create a calming ambiance and promote a sense of well-being for travelers.

Qatar Duty Free has also unveiled more than 65 retail and dining outlets spread across its three levels. F&B options at the HIA expansion include around 20 cafes and restaurants, offering local and global cuisines. The F&B offering features Ralph’s Coffee Shop, an Oreo Café and a Fendi Boutique with a café. For luxury boutiques, the expanded area includes a Dior Boutique, a FIFA shop, a Thom Brown store, a Ray Ban store, a Louis Vuitton Boutique, Gucci, Burberry, Tiffany, and Co. Bvlgari.

As part of the overall expansion, HIA has launched the second airport hotel within its transfer area, the Oryx Garden Hotel. Located in the north plaza, the 100-room hotel focuses on sustainability, with rooms ranging from king to twin, as well as suites located close to the boarding gates. To improve the overall experience at the Oryx Garden Hotel, guests can use the passenger train to visit the nearby Oryx Airport Hotel in the south plaza should they want to use its well-being spa and fitness center. The center features a 25m swimming pool, gym, spa and squash court. HIA also installed four lounges for passengers to relax and unwind, namely ‘Al Mourjan Business Lounge – The Garden’, ‘Al Mourjan Business Lounge – North’, ‘Platinum and Gold lounge – North’ and ‘Silver Lounge – North’.

Four of the expansion projects have achieved a four-star rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) from Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD). This includes the Orchard, Oryx Garden Hotel and north plaza lounges, Al Mourjan Business lounge – the garden and the remote transfer baggage facility. With Phase A of HIA’s expansion plans ready in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Phase B of the expansion is expected to further increase the capacity of the airport to approximately 70 million passengers and construct two new concourses within the existing terminal. This phase is set to commence in early 2023.

Akbar Al Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways Group, stated, “We are very pleased to be launching the expansion of Hamad International Airport, an airport that has truly grown to become the ultimate example of a successful, sustainable global facility. HIA continues to impress with its innovative planning, execution and investment – enhancing its position as the preferred hub for global travelers and reinforcing HIA’s position among the top leaders of this industry. The opening of our newly expanded terminal further connects the growing number of travelers to all corners of the world, enriching people’s experiences and proudly representing the State of Qatar’s rich culture and prestige.”

Badr Mohammed Al Meer, chief operating officer at HIA, said, “We are immensely proud to officially launch our airport expansion. Our growth plan will see us welcome over 58 million passengers annually – offering global travelers the best services the industry has to offer. Through the expansion, we have upgraded our facilities and offerings – creating the ultimate destination for passengers. From world-class services to endless F&B and retail offerings, the expansion further strengthens our ambition as we look towards maintaining our status as the best airport in the world.”