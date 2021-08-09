Hill International awarded management contract for Miami-Dade Aviation Department improvement program

Hill International has been awarded a contract to provide program management services for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department’s (MDAD) US$5bn Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The program encompasses Miami International Airport as well as all the county’s executive and general aviation airports and will support modernization projects over the next 15 years.

According to the office of the Miami-Dade County mayor, Miami International and related area airports generate approximately US$31bn in business revenue annually and serve as the gateway for 96% of the region’s visitors.

The CIP at Miami International comprises five sub-programs: the redevelopment of the Central Terminal (concourses E and F); the expansion of the South Terminal (concourses H and J); renovations to North Terminal gates (concourse D) to accommodate additional wide- and narrow-body aircraft and larger regional jets; miscellaneous landside projects, including two new hotels and expanded aircraft parking; and improvements to cargo operations.

Hill VP and southeast regional manager Eladio Castrodad said of the award, “MDAD’s CIP positions the community’s airports to continue providing an efficient, safe and pleasant passenger experience for many years to come. It’s a long-term vision, one that fits with the dynamic nature of the region and meets the demands on MDAD’s facilities. Our team reflects the diversity of the Miami metro area itself and is tailored to MDAD’s program management needs with both local and international aviation expertise. This emphasis on inclusion and our experience-based approach will help MDAD execute its vision successfully.”