Nice Côte d’Azur Airport issues tenders for three pop-up stores

Credit: Nice Côte d’Azur Airport

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport in France has issued a call for tenders to renew three of its pop-up stores in Terminals 1 and 2.

The airport is currently offering three locations, with one located in the landside area of the airport, and the other two in the boarding area, each for a two-year concession running from April 1, 2022.

Filip Soete, head of the commercial business unit for Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, said, “This period corresponds to the terminal’s return to full activity, in line with the return of air traffic, both national and international. For the brands that will fill the positions, this is an opportunity to fully benefit from this upturn, with enthusiastic passengers in a comfortable environment enhanced by the health policy in place throughout the airport.

“Nice Côte d’Azur Airport is intended to serve as a link between the Riviera and the rest of the world. More than a showcase, for young brands it provides a laboratory in which to test their identity, territory and environment in order to recruit new customers, and even ambassadors. We see this as a stepping stone, since we provide comprehensive support and promotion for these brands to our passengers to support their visibility and performance,” added Soete.

The deadline for submitting applications is 4:00pm on September 29, 2021.

