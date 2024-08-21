Houston Airports opens new TSA Recheck screening area

Houston Airports has opened a new TSA Recheck screening area featuring eight lanes exclusively for international travelers flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Passengers arriving from international destinations are required to be screened by TSA only when the passenger is connecting to another destination after entering the USA.

Since its opening on August 7, IAH’s TSA Recheck has averaged less than 20 minutes to process passengers. It is the first step in the airport’s plan to combine three checkpoints into one centralized location.

The new TSA Recheck is located in the new International Central Processor inside the Mickey Leland International Terminal, which is being constructed under the US$1.458bn IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program.

In the final configuration, a massive 17-lane security checkpoint will combine lanes from the new Recheck, the existing Terminal D checkpoint and the former Terminal E checkpoint – which closed to passengers in April 2020.

The 17-lane TSA security checkpoint will be one of the largest airport checkpoints in the USA when it’s completed in 2025, resulting in the permanent closure of the Terminal D checkpoint.

In March 2024, Houston City Council approved funding for the purchase of new security screening equipment that will enable travelers to leave their laptops, electronics and liquids in their carry-on luggage while no longer needing to raise their arms during a full body scan. The new equipment is capable of screening more passengers and luggage per hour than current equipment.

“This new terminal and equipment will not only be more convenient for passengers but dramatically raises the level of security,” said Juan Sanchez, federal security director for TSA at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. “It will enhance the passengers experience, make the amazing work our officers do a little easier, and make the traveling public safer! It is a win-win for everyone.”

The new International Central Processor is set to open in two phases. Phase one is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025 when United Airlines opens ticket counters that will service Terminal D and E flights. The second and final phase is scheduled for late summer of 2025 when international airlines will move ticketing operations from the existing Terminal D lobby to the new facility.

The former TSA Recheck area is now under construction to become a part of the new International Central Processor. When finished, that area will feature a waiting area for international dignitaries and VIPS, restrooms, offices for airlines and additional restaurants.

Read more about Houston City Council’s approval for the purchase of new security equipment here.