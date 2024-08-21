Four design and engineering firms to build King Salman International

King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC), one of Public Investment Fund’s companies, has partnered with four architecture and engineering companies – Jacobs, Mace, Nera and Foster + Partners – to develop King Salman International Airport (KSIA).

One of the world’s largest airports

The airport’s masterplan covers an area of 57km2, which includes several terminals, six runways and a multi-asset real estate area. For this reason, KSIA is expected to be one of the world’s largest airports and is projected to welcome 100 million passengers when it opens in 2030. With sustainability at its core, the airport will be designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification and will incorporate a variety of sustainable features, including being powered by renewable energy. The airport will also provide shopping and entertainment experiences.

King Salman Airport’s masterplan

The engineering firm Jacobs will provide consultancy services for the airport’s detailed masterplan and the design of the new runways. Consulting and construction company Mace will plan and construct the project, while technical aviation solution provider Nera will oversee the design of airspace to enhance air traffic efficiency and improve operations using the latest technologies.

As previously agreed, the architecture firm Foster + Partners will design the airport’s masterplan. The airport’s design is intended to capture Riyadh’s essence and reflect Saudi culture.

Marco Mejia, acting CEO of KSIADC, stated, “We are committed to delivering an airport that will be seen as the benchmark in the world of aviation. It will provide the national and international connectivity the city of Riyadh needs to meet and drive the business, trade and tourism growth set out in Vision 2030.

“These four firms will work alongside the Saudi and international talent we have brought together, they will be an essential addition to our team as we build King Salman International Airport, creating a new passenger experience.”

Click here to see Foster + Partners’ design vision for the new King Salman International Airport.