Improved ticketing lobby and baggage inspection system opened at Long Beach Airport

City officials have commemorated the completion of the new ticketing lobby and checked baggage inspection system (CBIS) facility at Long Beach Airport (LGB), California.

The two major projects are part of a US$110m Phase II – Terminal Area Improvement Program to make strategic pre-security enhancements at the airport.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, said, “The new ticketing facility and baggage inspection system will make our airport an even better experience for air travelers. These two projects reflect a US$52m investment in our airport’s infrastructure, funded from airport revenue and federal grant funding.”

The US$26m ticketing lobby, designed by Corgan and constructed by Swinerton, covers 16,700ft2 and is anticipated to receive a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification. Features include common use ticket counters and self-service kiosks; ticket counters and kiosks with non-porous, anti-microbial surfaces; improved baggage checking; and optimized energy performance, LED lighting and reduced indoor and outdoor water usage.

Ticketing services were previously centered in the historic terminal building, which is scheduled to undergo major renovations, including a seismic upgrade, and eventually transition into space dedicated to rental car customer service functions.

The US$25.5m CBIS facility covers 6,545ft2 and is connected to the ticketing lobby to enable the Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) to more efficiently screen checked baggage. It replaces what was originally designed to be an interim facility after the events of 9/11.

The ticketing lobby and CBIS facility represent the first two components of the Phase II – Terminal Area Improvement Program. A baggage claim facility is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in late 2022.

Phase I of the Terminal Area Improvement Program, which included US$100m in various priority projects, was completed in 2012 and culminated with the award-winning, LEED Silver-certified passenger concourse featuring modern design, local eateries and an innovative indoor-outdoor design with a spacious post-security garden. Phase I also included construction of Parking Structure B.