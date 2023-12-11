Interview: Laila Odina, CEO of Riga Airport

As part of its ongoing terminal development project, Riga Airport in Latvia released the qualification requirements for construction suppliers to potential applicants in September 2023.

The new terminal building of Riga Airport will feature a modern passenger check-in hall, security and border control area, shops and cafes, as well as a baggage handling facility. It will also have new access roads for private and public transportation, a multistory car park and a connection to the Rail Baltica station, which together form stage 6 of the airport’s development. The total construction will exceed 45,000m2, with the investments estimated to total approximately €167m (US$177m).

PTW sat down with Laila Odina, CEO of Riga Airport, to find out more about the project and how exactly the terminal is expected to reshape not only the airport but also its passenger experience.

What will the key features of the new terminal be? What’s new and innovative about the new terminal design?

According to our Runway 2027 development strategy, Riga Airport is turning into something more than just a transport hub. Our airport is becoming a self-sufficient destination and setting an example of an open and people-oriented urban environment.

Therefore, Riga Airport’s new passenger terminal project – designed by experienced Italian design company One Works – represents a significant leap forward in airport design. It’s not just an expansion; it’s a redefinition of what an airport can be in the 21st century, combining advanced technology, passenger-focused amenities and a strong commitment to sustainability.

The design of Riga Airport’s extension has been seamlessly integrated with the future RIX Airport City and the Rail Baltica high-speed railway station, fostering effortless intermodal transitions, and reinforcing the airport’s status as a central regional hub. This multifaceted extension includes intuitively designed public spaces that do more than just expand the area: they enhance passenger flow with comfort and ease to ensure a stress-free journey through the terminal; create operational areas and a baggage handling system (BHS) at the cutting edge of efficiency, crafted with the well-being and productivity of staff in mind; provide future-ready infrastructure, with built-in flexibility to adapt to technological innovations and increasing passenger numbers; and place an emphasis on sustainability, such as the incorporation of eco-friendly materials and aims for a high BREEAM rating, demonstrating a deep commitment to environmental excellence.

What advantages will all these features bring to Riga Airport? What are the most important goals of the project?

The enhancements to Riga Airport are strategically designed to elevate its role as an emerging hub of Northern Europe within the regional transportation network. By incorporating these features, the airport is set to offer unparalleled connectivity and increased capacity. This evolution in infrastructure is anticipated to significantly bolster the airport’s attractiveness to both airlines and travelers, thereby fostering economic development and enhancing the airport’s prestige on an international scale. The primary goals of the project are to streamline the passenger experience through state-of-the-art facilities, establish a new standard in airport sustainability, and create a dynamic hub that catalyzes regional growth and connectivity.

What challenges have you encountered when designing the transportation hub? How have they been overcome?

Designing the new transportation hub presented multifaceted challenges, primarily in harmonizing the range of requirements of a modern transportation infrastructure with the needs of operational efficiency and passenger comfort. To meet these challenges, One Works embarked on a comprehensive design strategy that integrates innovative solutions and advanced technologies. By adopting a user-centric design ethos, we ensured that the infrastructure not only supports smooth and efficient transit but also enhances the overall experience for passengers. This approach involved extensive stakeholder consultation, iterative design processes, and the deployment of simulation tools to predict and solve potential operational bottlenecks. As a result, the transportation hub is poised to deliver an intuitive and comfortable journey for all users, setting a new benchmark in hub design.

How has sustainability factored into these designs?

The design of the terminal has been meticulously crafted with sustainability at its core, aligning with the BREEAM standards. This commitment is evident in every aspect of the project, from the selection of environmentally friendly construction materials and methods to the implementation of energy-efficient operational practices.

The project aims to not only meet but exceed sustainability benchmarks, ensuring that the terminal operates with an ethos of environmental care and social responsibility. This comprehensive approach to sustainability underscores the project’s dedication to minimizing carbon footprint, conserving resources and fostering a healthy environment for passengers and employees alike.

Riga Airport’s concept video reveals plans for the airport to create a seamless passenger experience with people-focused infrastructure. How will this be achieved in the design of the terminal?

The departure hall, bathed in ample natural light, offers a spacious and inviting environment for departing passengers. It features contemporary check-in islands and tailored amenities for individuals with special needs, such as dactyl paths and an intuitive wayfinding system designed for clarity and ease of navigation.

The new terminal integrates green spaces for enhanced passenger comfort. An accessible terrace atop the BHS provides a dual-function space for relaxation. It features a green roof with local flora and night-time lighting, designed for future expansion. Ground-level exteriors with triangular, pyramid-shaped benches and innovative landscaping offer a pleasing, interactive environment, reflecting a commitment to aesthetic and ecological design.

Can you tell us more about the development of the new security area? What technology has been deployed there?

The design of new security area aims to fully integrate it with smart security concepts, to streamline the process, making it quicker and less intrusive, without compromising on safety. The new security area features 12 advanced lanes and automated pre-screening to speed up check-in and enhance security. Smart security concepts streamline passenger flow, improve efficiency and cut costs while reducing wait times. Visible security officers provide oversight and once through security, travelers access gates via escalators and lifts, simplifying their journey.

Can you tell me more about the new baggage system?

The new BHS is designed for efficiency and future growth, anticipating passenger traffic to reach 12 million by 2036. Collaboratively planned with the building development team, it maximizes space and functionality for potential upgrades. The first floor features a make-up area with 30 chutes and belts for transfer luggage, plus elevators for oversized baggage and animals. The second floor focuses on security screening and has centralized control rooms for streamlined operations. This BHS upgrade is central to the airport’s evolution, ensuring a smooth service for passengers and airlines.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

These improvements are expected to significantly enhance the passenger experience, reducing anxiety and wait times and contributing to a more pleasant journey through the airport.

It is important to mention that Riga Airport will continue to function and deal with increased passenger numbers throughout the new terminal construction period. The phased construction plan ensures that the airport will remain fully functional and accessible, and that the new terminal construction process will be organized rationally and efficiently.

