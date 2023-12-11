Ogdensburg International begins US$21.5m modernization project

Ogdensburg International Airport in New York has begun work on the US$21.5m project to transform the airport into a regional transportation hub. The project is expected to create 195 jobs and to provide a comprehensive renovation of the terminal building to create a multi-purpose facility that better serves passengers and air carriers, and attracts new visitors and businesses to the region.

Transformation project improvements include: the expansion of the lobby for check-in, ticketing, and baggage drop; additional restrooms; the extension of the screening, concession and baggage claim areas; upgraded security doors and sprinklers; improved wi-fi for passengers; new sanitation and water fill stations; upgraded disinfection treatment within the HVAC system; an extended entrance canopy with an elongated curbside drop-off/pickup area; an outdoor courtyard with tables, chairs and planters; solar panels and electrical passenger vehicle/equipment charging stations.

The project was awarded US$18m from the US230m New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition.

The work is intended to attract new travelers to the area and fuel economic growth throughout the North Country. Ogdensburg International Airport was one of nine upstate airports awarded a total of US$230m in the latest round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced by Governor Hochul last year with conceptual renderings. The awards are intended to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century.

“Our upstate airports are gateways that not only welcome travelers but also open the door to increased tourism and expanded opportunities for economic growth,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Thanks to our Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative, the Ogdensburg International Airport will get the improvements it needs to become a true 21st century travel destination that will attract new visitors and businesses to the North Country.”

The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding for a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies, and economic effectiveness for the airport’s region. Work on the Ogdensburg airport is expected to be completed by the spring of 2025.

Constructed in 1980, the Ogdensburg International Airport’s terminal handled 26,921 enplanements a year before the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the facility reportedly lacks adequate space to comfortably handle the current passenger flow or accommodate the expected levels of growth in the coming years.

Charles Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, said, “The Ogdensburg International Airport has been a crucial transportation hub for the North Country for decades, and the start of this transformative project is a vital step toward ensuring the airport meets the demands of the 21st century – with upgraded security features, expanded public spaces and enhancements to screening, concession, and baggage claim areas that create a more comfortable and efficient travel experience. I applaud Governor Hochul for her commitment to fueling the North County’s growth through this US$18m investment, and I am proud to help create a modern gateway that reflects the community’s vision and expands economic opportunity for generations to come.”

Marie Therese Dominguez, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner, said, “Nobody understands the important role upstate airports play in the economic health and well-being of our communities better than Governor Hochul and under her leadership New York State is making critically important investments that will allow them to thrive in the 21st century. These transformative improvements to the Ogdensburg International Airport will create a modern gateway that reflects the community’s needs and vision for the future – to serve and welcome travelers to the region and enhance economic development – fueling the North Country’s growth for decades to come.”

Steve Lawrence, executive director of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, said, “The modernization of Ogdensburg International Airport marks a pivotal step forward in bolstering our regional infrastructure and enhancing the travel experience for residents and visitors alike. The innovative “adaptive terminal” model transforms the terminal into a multifunctional community asset – with a new “Great Room” building as its centerpiece. This project underscores the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s commitment to fostering economic growth and connectivity within our regional community. We are greatly appreciative of Governor Hochul, Assembly Member Gray and Senator Walczyk for their unwavering support of this project.”

